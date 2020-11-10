Four women killed as rickshaw falls into canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four women were killed when a Qingqi auto-rickshaw fell into the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) at Jhangi point in the limits of Prova Police Station on Monday. According to details, 10 persons, including women and children, were going in a Qingqi auto rickshaw to Sragarah village from Shah Ajmal area to attend a wedding ceremony. The three-wheeler fell into the canal when the driver lost control over the vehicle at the Jhangi point. As a result, all the passengers were drowned in the canal. Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and launched a search operation on self-help basis to fish out the bodies and injured from the canal. After hectic efforts for hours, the bodies of four women were retrieved while four others including the driver, a girl child and two women were saved in a semi-conscious condition. Search for the remaining persons was continuing till the filing of this report. The locals said that the incident occurred due to overloading and over-speeding.