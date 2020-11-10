Coronavirus infects 4 more in Nowshera amid smart lockdown

NOWSHERA: Four more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus as the local administration continued the smart lockdown in several localities of the Nowshera district on Monday. With the new cases, the number of infected patients reached 23 in the district. Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah while briefing the media said that a total of 23 patients had tested positive in Nowshera district so far after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. They said that a smart lockdown was imposed in several localities, including Dagbesud, Lajbar Garhi, Pabbi, Shabara and Jalozai after cases of coronavirus infection were reported. They said three patients were under treatment at the hospitals of the district while the rest were quarantined at homes to stem the spread of the virus. The officials said that only one patient, Fazal Taj, a resident of Choki Drab, had died during the second wave of the virus in the district. The officials appealed to people to observe standard operating procedures, including wearing facemasks, social distancing other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area and save precious lives.