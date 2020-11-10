Drive against encroachments

The traffic police have launched an anti-encroachment drive at Shinkiari area on the Karakoram Highway.

“We have launched the anti-encroachment drive to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the Karakoram Highway,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer, told reporters on Monday. He said that Karakoram Highway linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan mostly remained blocked in Shinkiari town because of the encroachments. “All the structures were removed from the markets and bazaars. This operation would continue until the road is cleared to traffic,” he said. The district police officer also sought cooperation of traders and citizens in ensuring the smooth flow of the traffic at KKH and bazaars across the district. “The business community should cooperate with traffic police in facilitating the flow of the traffic,” he said.