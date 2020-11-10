Six dead, 17 injured in accidents

MANSEHRA: Six people died and 17 others sustained critical injuries when two jeeps carrying passengers plunged into ravines here on Monday.

The jeep, heading to Battal from Galgalli, went out of the control of the driver and fell into a ravine. Rescue 1122 personnel and area residents shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Liaqat, Mohammad Munir, Mohammad Wajid , Mohammad Nawab and a woman dead. Two injured were referred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra. In another incident, a man was killed and 15 people, most of them women and children, sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a gorge in the Karkala area. The jeep was on its way to Darband from Karkala when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which skidded off the road. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Darband where doctors pronounced driver Matiur Rehman dead. Some of the injured, who were in critical condition, were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.