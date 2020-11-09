2,100 wheat bags seized

BAHAWALPUR: Tehsil Minchinabad Administration Sunday seized 2,100 wheat bags from hoarders on a tip-off from the Tiger Force volunteers. The local administration and police raided a godown and confiscated the wheat bags and trucks and sealed the godown and directed the food department officials to initiate action against the hoarders.

TWO COUSINS DIE ROAD ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclist cousins died in a road accident on Sunday. Faraz Bhatti and Tabassum Bhatti of Lal De Goth, tehsil Yazman, were travelling on a motorcycle when they hit a tractor-trolley parked in the middle of a road at Adda Chak-14/DNB near Head Rajkan. As a result, they both died on the spot.