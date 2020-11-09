‘Efforts underway to control inflation’

MULTAN: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources to control inflation to provide relief to masses.

Talking to reporters after assuming charge of his office here on Sunday, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said stockers and profiteers would be treated with iron hands and prices on subsidized rates would be provided to masses.

He urged the masses to inform administration about stockers and profiteers adding that strict legal action would be taken against them without any discrimination. He lauded the decision of provincial government of establishment of Saholat Bazaars for public facilitation. He said that citizens were getting good quality commodities on subsidized rates through these Saholat Bazaars. Ansari added that government have an ample stock of sugar and wheat which was being delivered to masses through these Saholat Bazaars.

15 brick kilns owners booked over violations: The district administration registered FIRs against owners of 15 brick kilns for violating government instructions regarding preventive measures against smog. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal along with police team raided various locations of the district here on Sunday and found 15 kilns operational despite government orders regarding closing of kilns having old technology from November 7. Separate FIRs have been registered against violators including four at Multan, three from Shujabad and eight from Jalalpur Pirwala. The DC has directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners over violations.

He said the government has ordered to close all kilns having old technology which cause into smog.