PTI leader’s assassins to be arrested soon: DPO

HARIPUR: District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar on Thursday claimed that the assassins of PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal would be arrested soon as the police have got clues about the investigations.

This he said in response to the demands of participants of a public forum (kuli kachehri) held in Ghazi here. The DPO, who was transferred to Haripur last week, said that the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department have investigated the high-profile murder case on scientific lines and were about to arrest the accused. “I will soon be sharing the news about the arrest,” he said. About drug pedalling, the DPO said that a campaign had already been underway to arrest the drug dealers and the police have already arrested several accused. He also assured to take action against the drivers involved in overloading, especially the school vans, and those using pressure horns. PTI additional general secretary Hazara division Malik Tahir Iqbal, who was also one of the close aides of PM Imran Khan, was assassinated along with his friend Gul Nawaz, a former councillor, on the evening of September 13 when they were on the way back to Ghazi after offering fateha for one of their supporters in Kotehra village.