Two vehicles stolen

The incidents of car-lifting and theft increased as two vehicles, including a car and a motorbike, were stolen in a single day in Nowshera district on Sunday.

In the first incident, unknown auto thieves lifted a car from Hospital Road. Owner of the car Shah Saud, a resident of Khat Killay, told the police that he had brought his children for medical treatment to a private clinic located at Hospital Road near Chongi locality. He said he parked his car (LED-1791) outside the clinic and when he came back he found his vehicle missing.

He said that unidentified car-lifters had stolen his car. The Nowshera Kalaan police registered a case against unknown car-lifters. In another incident, one Adnan told the police that he parked his bike in the street at Shah Gul Baba Arat and went home for some work.

He said that as he came out his bike was missing. The police have registered the case and started an investigation. Local residents have expressed concern over the rising incidents of car-lifting, robberies and theft and asked the police and other agencies to provide them protection and security.