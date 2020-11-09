Woman killed in accident

NOWSHERA: A woman was killed when hit by a speeding passenger coach in Akora Khattak on Sunday.

Mussavir Khan, a resident of Misri Banda, told the police that his mother Naureen Bibi had gone to bazaar in Akora Khattak. He said his mother was crossing the road when struck by a speeding passenger coach (LES 3939) while overtaking from a wrong side.He said that she killed on the spot. He said that driver of the coach, Zeeshan, a resident of Kaka Sahib, left the vehicle and fled the scene after the mishap. The police impounded the vehicle after registering the case against the driver.