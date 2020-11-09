ANP leader terms PDM last ray of hope for people

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the last ray of hope for the 220 million people to get rid of the incompetent and ‘selected’ government.

He was talking to local journalists after inaugurating Bacha Khan Markaz in Chakdara. ANP’s parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak, MPA Bahadar Khan, ANP senior vice-president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, district general secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb and other party workers were also present. Aimal Wali said the PDM’s struggle would continue until the PTI government was ousted from power. He said the ANP lawmakers would resign from the assemblies if the PDM decided so. He said the ANP believed in democracy and demanded the holding of free, fair and transparent election.

“The ANP will host the PDM’s Peshawar rally on November 22,” Aimal Wali said. About the security situation, the ANP leader said that terrorists were regrouping in tribal districts, Dir and Swat. He said the country could bear no more militancy, but the government had kept silence on the resurgence of militancy. Meanwhile, PML-N tehsil president Gul Munir Khan, PPP’s Attaullah Khan, PTI’s Abdul Rahman Khan, former tehsil councillor Imtiaz Khan, PPP activists Shah-e-Room Khan, Fakhr-e-Alam Khan and others announced joining the ANP. Later, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak, Bahadar Khan, Hussain Shah Yousafzai and others also addressed a party gathering at Ramora Chakdara. The ANP workers from all parts of Adenzai tehsil attended the event.