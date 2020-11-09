Suki Kinari power project: Labourers end strike as company ordered to settle issues

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 880 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower project ended their weeklong strike on Sunday after the deputy commissioner visited the dam site and ordered the company concerned to settle issues related to labourers and environmental hazards in Kaghan valley.

“The company working on the dam has been dumping its excavated sand and rocks in Kunhar River’s bank which squeezed its water course so I banned it immediately and ordered removal of already dumped material,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters after visiting the dam site. The deputy commissioner also met with labourers and assured them that their all 16-point demands, including wages, allowances, etc, would shortly be issued by the newly formed committee led by assistant commissioner Balakot.

“The labourer on my assurance ended their strike and resumed the work,” said Dr Qasim. Dr Qasim said that because of the dam’s construction the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was completely destroyed in an area of almost 10 kilometre area, causing trouble tor the locals and tourists. “The company would also build the destroyed piece of road so that tourists coming to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley could travel with peace of mind as we want to preserve the ecology and environment of Kaghan valley at every cost,” he said.

Weeklong painting competitions

A student of the Government Girls High School Shahelia won a painting competition organised by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to highlight stigmas related to corruption in society. The girl students of 22 government primary, middle and high schools from across the district participated in the competitions that had started on November 1 this year and ended on Sunday. The title of the competitions was “The role of students and teachers against corruption”. Through their artwork, the participants highlighted corruption as a big issue faced by the country. The participants mostly portrayed how the country and society as a whole as well as a household and individual suffer the brunt of corruption and what a patriotic citizen should do to bring this evil to an end. The judges’ panel declared the painting of Nadia Jawad, a student of the Government Girls High School Shahleha, as winner, and the painting of Rahat Nisa, from the high school Badra, as runner-up. The painting of Abisha Bibi of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School No 2 won the third position.