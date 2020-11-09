close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

Three injured

Peshawar

KHAR: Three people were injured when armed motorcyclists opened fire on a car in the Mamond area of Bajaur tribal district.Those injured included Muhammad Zarin, Qasim and Ibrahim, who were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital. While the injured did not have any enmity with anyone, one of their fellow commuters of the car had an enmity and local sources said that the attackers might have fired the bullets on him, although he escaped and the others were shot.

