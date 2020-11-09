Actions taken over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday sealed 204 business outlets, including makers, shops and wedding halls and arrested managers of wedding halls and bus stands for not following the standard operating procedures. A press release said the officials inspected different places on University Road, Saddar Road and on GT Road. In Saddar, 20 people were fined for not wearing facemasks. The administration again appealed to the public to avoid going to crowded places and markets and ensure wearing face masks to remain safe.