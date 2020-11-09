Media workers demand release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community demanded the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Sunday.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards when they converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice resentment at the detention. They chanted slogans against the incarceration of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the vindictive actions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against the Jang Media Group. Those who spoke on the occasion were senior journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Rasool Dawar, Sabz Ali Shah, Rahamdil Khan and others. They slammed the PTI government for targeting the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to punish them for their objective journalism and thus indirectly warning other independent media houses to go pliant or else get ready for a similar fate. The speakers were concerned over the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 242 days in a case which was based on false charges.

They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said the so-called anti-graft watchdog was targeting the political parties and free media houses on purpose to appease the government.

The speakers said the NAB was partial and remained unmoved over the mega corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project as the ruling party figures were allegedly involved in these scams. They appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars since March 12 of this year.