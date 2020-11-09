Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail: Indian journalist says 'life under threat', begs for bail

MUMBAI: Right-wing Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, notorious for screaming while reporting on live television, on Sunday ended up begging for his bail to be approved after being shifted to Mumbai's Taloja Jail, claiming that his "life [is] under threat". Mumbai Police had arrested the controversial Indian journalist on Wednesday morning in connection with a suicide case registered in 2018, the country's media earlier reported. Visuals of Arnab Goswami, who is also Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, being pushed into a police van went viral on social media, with his own news outlet claiming he was "manhandled" and "thrashed". The right-leaning Indian media boss was also named in a petition to the police late April by Satyajeet Tambe, the president of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, for allegedly spreading "communal hatred through his TV show and spreading fake news". In the video shared by the social media team head of India's Aam Aadmi Party, Abhijeet Dipke, Arnab Goswami could be heard hurling allegation at the authorities who "won't let [him] talk" and that his "life is in danger". "I request... please let me talk. They said they won't let me talk," he can be heard saying in his usual panic-inducing tone. "I am telling the Indian people that my life is in danger." "They told me there won't be any conversations with my lawyer, I'm requesting you all... this is an injustice against me. My police custody has been rejected, these people don't want me to get out [of jail]. "You can see my condition, they dragged me in the morning, they tried to bring me to this jail at night," Arnab Goswami was heard saying.