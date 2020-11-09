Bundar and Budda islands: Sindh Youth Action Committee holds protest rally

SUKKUR: The Sindh Youth Action Committee here in Sukkur carried out a large protest rally against the federal government’s plan to develop a new coastline city on the twin islands Bundar and Budda near the Port Qasim.

The rally resumed its march from Ghunta Ghar to Press Club Sukkur with banners and placards. The rally was attended by a large number of women and youth. The protesters demanded reversal of the presidential ordinance for formation of Pakistan Islands Development Authority. They said the federal government’s decision to constitute PIDA was unconstitutional and it was against the provincial sovereignty.

Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Dr. Niaz Kalani, Punhal Sario and others said that PIDA was a conspiracy to divide Sindh and attempt to occupy the mountain of Karounjhar. They accused the PPP’s Sindh government of being behind the conspiracy through its hostile policies. They said that the central government from the beginning usurped the fundamental rights of Sindh.

They said the PPP Sindh government had compromised over the 18th Amendment. They said the federal government was not only occupying the two islands but rather the province’s coastal areas. They asked the people of Sindh to support the movement for protecting the islands en masse. Thousands of people chanted slogans for the territorial sanctity of Sindh raising voices against alleged “Niazi-Zardari” collaboration over Sindh’s islands.