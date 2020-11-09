bits and pieces

Diamond Paints / FG Polo win Total Nutrition Polo Cup

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Diamond Paints / FG Polo team won the Total Nutrition Polo Cup 2020 held under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club here on Sunday.

After a fierce competition, Diamond Paints / FG team defeated Newage Cables 4-2 and a half goals. The match was tied until the third round, but in the fourth round, the Diamond Paints / FG Polo team came up with a kill attack and won the match. Tom Brody scored three goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal for the winning team while Edward Banner Eve scored two goals for Newage Cables.

Earlier in the day, the subsidiary final was claimed by Team Bariz, who defeated Pebble Breaker 6-4. Hamza Mawaz Khan scored four goals and Agha Musa Ali Khan scored two. For Pebble Breaker, Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored three goals and Mohammad Raza Behboodi scored one.