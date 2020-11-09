A day of upsets at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: In a day of complete upsets, it was Big Move that won the Dur-e-Yemen Cup held on the 10th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The cup race favourite was Dahab and Big Move was on fluke but after a very interesting neck and neck tussle between the horses, the latter prevailed over the rivals and the course alike.

In the other Khyber Plate races, too, there were upsets and surprises.

Ubbi, whom no one had expected to win, beat favourite Bright Bomber, which had to be content for a third position. Days Gone surprisingly occupied the second place.

Expected to take the place, Dimple turned out to be the winner of the second race while the remaining two places were taken by Zahid Love and Bano.

The third upset of the day came from Tell Me in the third race and Smiling Again was second.

Another upset of the day was seen in the fourth race with Qalandara winning the top spot, ahead of surprising Dazzling’s second place. Pehlwan, one of the position favourites, was third.

Big Move was seen taking the Dur-e-Yemen Cup, which was the fifth and the most attention occupying race of the day. Fair Beauty grabbed unexpectedly the second slot while Dahab, the favourite one, was pushed to the third position.

Your Flame In Me was expected to take the place but it won the sixth race of the day. The second place was astonishingly taken by Prince Of Arab. However, Malika Princess, which was seen as the winner of the race, claimed the third spot.

In the final race, no one was expecting Wahab Choice to be the winner but it amazed everyone. Even the remaining two places winners Natalia and Neeli The Great both were out of the pundits’ favourites list.