Premier Super League matches

LAHORE: UCS, FBR, Netsol, IGS, Descon and Unifom won matches in the fourth edition of Premier Super League at Ittefaq Ground and Race Course.

Six round matches were played at Cricket Centre Ground and Valencia Cricket Ground.

In the first match, UCS defeated Zefar by 2 runs after a thrilling contest. UCS scored 172 runs for 5 wickets. Kashif Ahmed made 86 runs while Muhammad Waqas got 2 wickets.

Zefar managed to score 170. Muhammad Shehzad scored 70 and Kashif dismissed 3 players. Kashif was declared the Man of the Match.

In the second match, Descon beat ICI by 44 runs. Descon scored 202 runs for 4 wickets. Mujahid Ali scored unbeaten 100.

In reply, ICI managed only 158. Mohammad Yousuf scored 53. Hamid Raza got 3 wickets. Mujahid was declared the Man of the Match.

At Race Course, Netsol defeated Honda by 9 wickets. Honda scored 136 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Mohammad Mahfooz scored 55. Faraz Hassan grabbed 3 wickets.

Netsol achieved the target for the loss of 1 wicket. Bilal Aslam scored unbeaten 56. Faraz was declared the man of the match.

IGS defeated DPS by 21 runs. IGS scored 192 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Waqasuddin scored 63. Mohammad Siddique took 3 wickets.

DPS managed only 171. Imran Tipu scored 70. Usman Azhar dismissed 4 players. Usman was declared the man of the match.

At Valencia, FBR defeated Zaltek by 7 wickets. Zaltek scored 179 for the loss of three wickets. Asim Malik scored 66. Asim Raza got 2 wickets.

FBR achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Azfar Zaidi scored 105. Azfar was declared the best player.

Unifom defeated Abacus by 4 wickets. Abacus scored 120 for 6. Muhammad Aamir scored 49. Unifom achieved the target for the loss of 6 wickets. Imtiaz Hussain scored 30. Mehdi Raza dismissed 3 players.