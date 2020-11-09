Ahsan becomes first umpire to reach 50 in T20s

RAWALPINDI: Ahsan Raza has become the first on-field umpire by officiating 50 Twenty20 internationals — a milestone he achieved during the second match of the series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Ahsan even have more T20 matches to that of Aleem Dar (47). England’s Ian Gould has so far officiated 37 matches and comes next to Aleem.

Speaking on his achievement, Ahsan said: “I have never thought of becoming the first umpire to complete the 50th milestone. I am thankful to all including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for putting me at the forefront in home series and I am also thankful to ICC for reposing trust in my abilities.”