PPP approaches EC on Centre’s alleged interference in GB polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan to register complaints of alleged interference of federal government in GB elections and a federal minister running the election campaign.

“We have serious concern on Election Commission for giving the clean chit to Prime Minister Imran Khan in GB elections as his visit to the area was a clear violation of code of conduct and rules of elections,” said Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Sunday.

Sherry Rehman said if the Election Commission has given clean chit to prime minister then it was matter of concern. She said the PPP has approached the Election Commission on continuous violation of election rules and code of conduct and conveyed strong reservations.

Sherry Rehman said the prime minister and his ministers were visiting GB and utilising official resources in election campaign and making tall promises with the people to get their votes. “It was a clear pre-poll rigging,” she alleged.