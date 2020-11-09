Risk of new world war is real, warns UK armed forces chief

LONDON: There is a risk of a new world war if current, smaller conflicts escalate out of control, drawing in more countries and weapons, the head of the UK armed forces has warned, foreign media reported.

General Sir Nick Carter said the global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could also trigger new security threats, even war.

In an interview with Sky News for Remembrance Sunday, the chief of the defence staff offered a vision of Britain’s army of the 2030s, saying it could comprise 90,000 human soldiers and 30,000 robots.

He also revealed a desire for a multi-year budget settlement from the Treasury this month to enable the military to make the long-term investments needed to modernise.

The chancellor scrapped plans for a multi-year spending review for government departments in November because of uncertainty related to COVID-19.

Instead, one-year budgets are being prepared, though talks are continuing to see if the Ministry of Defence can have a different settlement. It is unusual for a senior military officer to comment on an impending political decision.