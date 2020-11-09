3 Indian soldiers, as many freedom fighters dead in held Kashmir clash

SRINAGAR: Three Indian soldiers and three Kashmiri freedom fighters were killed in fighting near the Line of Control (LoC), the army said Sunday, in the deadliest clash to hit the contested region in months.

The fighting began early Sunday after soldiers detected "suspicious" movements in the northern forested Machil area near the LoC, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

One Indian border guard and one Kashmiri fighter were killed in an initial exchange of gunfire, before more troops were "rushed to the area", he said in a statement.

Two more soldiers and two more Kashmiri rebels were later killed while two other injured troops were taken to hospital, Kalia added. The clash was the deadliest since April when nine Kashmiri freedom-fighters and three soldiers were killed in two separate incidents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The flare-ups have increased since August last year when India’s Hindu-nationalist government revoked the restive region’s semi-autonomous status.

Tensions have remained high since then and there has also been growing anger over a measure allowing outsiders to buy land in the disputed territory.

Many Kashmiris have accused Narendra Modi government of seeking to water down the local population in India’s only Muslim-majority territory.