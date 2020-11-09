PTI leaders term opp alliance ‘Pakistan dacoit movement’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers and leaders of the PTI on Sunday termed the opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as Pakistan dacoit movement and said the corrupt established palaces with looted money.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said it was quite obvious the opposition did not know what to do and they were shooting arrows in the dark. Reacting to opposition leaders’ speeches, the minister maintained that there was no future for any movement that needed a new charter.

“Lust for power will not succeed in fooling the people by making a new pact,” Shibli Faraz asserted.

Referring to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister remarked, “Maulana Sahib, the creators of the economic crisis were standing to your right and left, you should have asked them, why did they do so.”

The minister claimed that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, and today the economic indicators were positive. “Maulana Sahib! If not a real constitutional democracy, then how are you outside the National Assembly and your son a member of it? If not a constitutional democratic system, then why the opposition parties are fighting the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan?” He wondered. He pointed out that if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses from his home constituency then it was billed as rigging, if he wins from Lahore then elections are transparent. “The nation is fed up with political hypocrisy and duplicity,” he said. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said those who hatch conspiracies to weaken state institutions could not be benevolent to the nation.

Speaking at a public meeting in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said opposition was fighting for its political and personal gains instead of protecting the national interests. He said the former rulers had plundered the country and put billions of rupees in the accounts of their children.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give them (opposition) National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and the process of accountability would continue.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman after being rejected by people of his own constituency in general elections had now become the head of PDM.

“Imran Khan is well aware of the problems of common man and is striving for their welfare” he said.

Even when Imran was not in power, he said, he started public welfare projects, like Shaukat Khanum Hospital and National University of Modern Languages where poor people were being given free treatment and education.

He maintained that under the leadership of the prime minister, Pakistan has become the first Muslim country which banned dowry. He said under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, the government was providing free medical treatment to underprivileged in a swift and dignified manner.

Gandapur said the prime minister had announced to make Gilgit-Baltistan a full-fledged province to remove decades-long deprivation of people.

The people of Pakistan have blessed with a great leader in the form of Imran Khan who was a true spokesman of the aspirations of the nation, he said while urging people to cast their vote carefully.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar slammed the opposition’s tirade against the state institutions, saying that they were insulting the mandate of the people.

Buzdar said those who were spewing poison against the institutions are the enemies of the country and the nation.

“The treacherous narrative of the anti-Pakistan agenda reflects the mental ignorance of some so-called leaders. Those who were damaging national interests cannot be called leaders. The people were fully aware of who was wrong and who was right,” he said.

Buzdar said the opposition was pursuing an agenda to destabilise the country. He said the opposition parties should regain their senses. He said that an unnatural and eldritch alliance of 11 parties had no value in front of a charismatic leader like Imran Khan.

He further maintained that the alliance of opposition was hatching conspiracies to stop Pakistan from sustainable development. He said that those who were raising the slogan ‘’give respect the vote’’ had themselves destroyed its sanctity in their tenures. He said the opposition had only one agenda to save their wealth accumulated through looting and plundering. Buzdar said the opposition parties had completely ignored the national interests. He declared that the alliance of the disruptive elements was withering away due to its unbecoming approach.

“Corrupt gangs will not escape from accountability and they will have to be answerable for their embezzlements, lootings and plundering.

He said that Pakistan will move forward only when these corrupt elements were held accountable without any discrimination. He said that there was no room for the specific agenda of the corrupt elements in the new Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) is habitual of doing politics of accusations. In a statement the special assistant said that those who have committed corruption have no option left to hide their incompetence.

“The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state narrative will cause more harm to the country than coronavirus,” he added.

Shahbaz Gill further said that former corrupt leaders had focused on making money for personal interest instead of constructing universities.