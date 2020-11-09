GB male-female voter parity

ISLAMABAD: With 21 per cent increase in the number of registered voters as compared to 2015, voters’ list for the 2020 elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reflects a remarkable achievement of expanding the list by including 126,997 new citizens.

The increase, however, is not proportionate to men and women. Out of 745,361 voters on the 2020 GB voters’ list, 339,998 (46 per cent) are women. The figures reflect that 65,365 more men are registered as compared to women, says the data and analysis released by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA).

The figures are not ideal, but once contextualised, reflect an encouraging picture of a region that is pre-dominantly rural with significant environmental and infrastructure challenges that inhibit access to provision to key public services, including provision of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) registration – primary requirement for registration on electoral roll since the 2015 elections in the region.

A closer look reveals the issue is not uniform across individual constituencies, highlighting the need for a proactive approach in the post-election phase to alleviate the gender gap.

This pre-election update provides a comparative review of the number of voters across districts, constituencies and the 2015 elections. This update is aimed at providing a more in-depth look at variance in gender gap that can lead to the post-election efforts for targeted intervention on the part of the stakeholders concerned. The analysis identifies four constituencies where gender gap exceeds 10 per cent and where the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan is obligated under Section 47(2) of the Elections Act 2017 to take special measures to alleviate the under-representation of women on respective constituencies’ electoral roll.

From 2015 to 2020: Since the last elections in the region, as many as 126,997 voters have been added to electoral roll. Compared to 618,364 registered voters on the 2015 electoral rolls, the number has increased to 745,361 voters, reflecting an increase of 21 per cent.

From the perspective of gender representation, relatively higher number of men is included in new registration – 75,888 men to 51,109 women. This has resulted in a slight increase in the gender gap. The overall gender gap is increased from 7 per cent, in the previous elections, to 9 per cent on the 2020 electoral roll.

It is important to note that whilst the numbers of electoral rolls of the 2009 elections are provided for record. The comparison is limited to the 2015 elections as the 2009 electoral rolls are not based on CNIC and involve factors that would render the comparative reading redundant.

The number of women voters on electoral rolls for the 2020 GB elections presents an encouraging picture. However, the disproportionately lower registration of women since the 2015 elections reflects a trend that would require serious consideration to stem and reverse the increasing gender gap.

In the post-election phase, the issue of a representative voters’ list shall be pursued as a matter of common concern by all relevant stakeholders, especially the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan. Starting with the four constituencies where the gender gap exceeds the legally defined threshold of 10 per cent, there is a need for a proactive approach to ensure registration of eligible women at a level that establishes a balance among registered voters. The template for cooperation and coordination among stakeholders with specific goal of increasing women representation on voters list, as implemented in Pakistan, may be replicated in the region.