CIIE: first expo Pakistani exhibitors attend post-COVID

BEIJING: “The 3rd CIIE is the first exhibition we have attended since the COVID-19 outbreak. Our sales were very good last year, so I believe this year will be the same,”

Ali, owner of Benav Enterprises told China Economic Net (CEN) on Sunday. Ali expressed his satisfaction with the service and arrangements of CIIE. “First of all, we feel very safe here. China has controlled the epidemic very well and no other country in the world has done so well. Participating in the CIIE requires nucleic acid testing before entering the pavilion, which is very safe for everyone.

Second, it is more convenient. Last year, we had to walk 40 minutes from the main door to our booth.

This year the CIIE organisers opened the subway entrance in the exhibition hall, and it only takes 10 minutes to reach our booth from the subway entrance.

Third, CIIE provides advanced booth facilities. This kind of structure is one of the best in China’s domestic exhibitions. In addition, the logistics are very convenient, and the exhibits will be shipped directly to the booth. Fourth, the organizers provide visa invitation letters for foreigners, which is a good opportunity to do business in China.

This time, Ali brought Pakistani wood products, blankets, shawls, leather goods, furs, etc. “Our products represent Pakistani culture and are handmade.