Imran recommends book on ‘dirty money’ for Nov reading

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made a must-read recommendation for the month of November. The book, Capitalism's Achilles Heel, is authored by Raymond W Baker. According to the prime minister: "It is an eye-opening account of how white collar criminals, businessmen and politicians illegally launder their dirty money and how it affects individuals, institutions and countries." PM has long maintained money laundering and corruption are the biggest contributors to the economic crisis.