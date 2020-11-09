2,100 wheat bags seized

BAHAWALPUR: Tehsil Minchinabad Administration Sunday seized 2,100 wheat bags from hoarders on a tip-off from the Tiger Force volunteers. The local administration and police raided a godown and confiscated the wheat bags and trucks and sealed the godown and directed the food department officials to initiate action against the hoarders. Reportedly, the hoarders were shifting the wheat to Lahore.

TWO COUSINS DIE ROAD ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclist cousins died in a road accident. Faraz Bhatti and Tabassum Bhatti of Lal De Goth, tehsil Yazman, were travelling on a motorcycle when they hit a tractor-trolley parked in the middle of a road at Adda Chak-14/DNB near Head Rajkan. As a result, they both died on the spot.