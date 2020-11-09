7 kilns sealed for causing smog

KHANEWAL: Environment department Sunday sealed seven brick kilns, seven industrial units and registered cases against 50 farmers over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.In line with special directives of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Environment department team led by Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum, launched a crackdown across the district against the brick kilns causing smog. The government has imposed ban on kilns having old technology from November 7 under the ongoing anti-smog drive. The team has also sealed seven industrial units causing smog while got registered FIRs against 50 farmers for burning stubble. Talking rto reporters, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said the kilns having latest zigzag technology has been given permission while others have been closed.