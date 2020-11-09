Providing relief to masses agenda of govt: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin on Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaar established on Jhang Road and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities.

He said this while talking to media here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present. The provincial minister visited the Sahulat Bazaar and checked the availability and quality of imported sugar, flour, fruits and vegetables, pulses, meat and other groceries. He told that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was directly monitoring the prices of the items. He said that the administrative machinery was mobilised to make the markets more accessible to the public. The provincial minister said that providing relief to the people was the agenda of the government and they would go to the extreme level to control the prices.

He said that unjustified increase in the prices of essential commodities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that price control magistrates were active in general markets and bazaars.

The DC said that 24 Sahulat Bazaars in the district were fully functional where continuous monitoring was carried out to ensure supply of essential commodities to the consumers at discount rates. He said that imported sugar was being sold in the bazaars at Rs 80.5/kg. The DC said that 100 per cent implementation of price control mechanism as per government directives was being ensured and no one would be allowed to charge arbitrary prices.

‘BIDS IN VEGETABLES MARKETS BEING MONITORED’: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market Ghulam Muhammadabad and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rahman and officers of the Market Committee were also present. The DC went to the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits and their quantities while reviewing the auction procedures. The DC said that the bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save the people from the trend of inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price lists and paid a detailed visit to the Vegetable Market and inquired from the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids. He said that the bidding process in the Fruit and Vegetable Market was being monitored continuously. He also checked the security matters in the market and directed the police officers to do their duty vigilantly.

21,700 IMPORTED SUGAR BAGS SOLD IN ONE WEEK: As many as 21,700 imported sugar bags of 50kg have been sold in wholesale, retail and Sahulat Bazaars at a controlled price during the last one week in the district.

It was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing here on Sunday. The DC said that all sugar received so far had been sold and the record was being compiled. He said that the quota of 60,620 bags of 50kg imported sugar had been fixed which would be increased. He said that price of imported sugar had also been fixed. He said that clear instructions had been issued to the vendors to display the fixed price lists of imported sugar at prominent places and avoid overcharging.