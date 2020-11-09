Outflows from dams increased to ensure timely sowing of wheat

LAHORE: Water outflow from both Tarbela and Mangla Dams has been increased to ensure timely sowing of wheat crop across the country. Against the inflow of 29,900 cusecs, outflow has been increased to 65,000 cusecs from Tarbela Dam at River Indus. Similarly, against the inflow of 7,300 cusecs recorded at Jhelum River at Mangla Dam, outflow has been raised to 42,000 cusecs. According to water report issued by the Wapda, following are releases from barrages and levels of dams. Jinnah Barrage: Inflow 81,700 cusecs and outflow 74,200 cusecs; Chashma Barrage: Inflow 69,300 cusecs and outflow 60,000 cusecs; Taunsa Barrage: Inflow 51,200 cusecs and outflow 45,700 cusecs; Panjnad Barrage: Inflow 7,900 cusecs and outflow 3,100 cusecs; Guddu Barrage: Inflow 41,700 cusecs and outflow 33,700 cusecs; Sukkur Barrage: Inflow 31,800 cusecs and outflow 7,000 cusecs; Kotri Barrage: Inflow 8,400 cusecs and outflow 1,400 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392ft, present 1,517.42ft, maximum conservation level 1,550ft, live storage today 4.205 million acre feet (MAF); Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050ft, present 1,202.20ft, maximum conservation level 1,242ft, live storage today 4.473 MAF.