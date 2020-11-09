PM Imran congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, for winning the US election 2020.

In a tweet late Saturday night, the premier said he looked forward to working with the American president for an end to illegal tax havens and for peace in Afghanistan.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy and working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth (sic) of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region," he tweeted.