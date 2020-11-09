SC takes up Editor-in-Chief bail plea today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up today (Monday, Nov 9) appeal of Jang/Geo Editor in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman against an order passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissing his post-arrest bail petition in a case relating to a property transaction that took place 34 years ago.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will resume hearing the case on November 9. On November 3, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar while hearing the instant case had referred it to the chief justice of Pakistan for fixing his appeal before a three-member bench after Additional Prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Haider Ali Khan had requested the court to fix the appeal before a three-member bench of the apex court. He had submitted before the court that on September 30, a two-member bench of the apex court while hearing the case had referred the matter to the chief justice of Pakistan for fixing the matter before a three-member bench. The court, after accepting the NAB plea, had referred the matter to CJP to fix the matter before a three-member bench.