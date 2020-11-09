Pak-Russia military exercise begins at Tarbela

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Pak-Russia military exercise, Druzhba-V, held at Tarbela on Sunday.

The Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter terrorism exercise. The flags of the two countries were hoisted and national anthems were played at the start of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich. Senior officials, from both the armies, were present on the occasion. The special forces of two countries would share their practical experiences in countering terrorism. The exercise is part of defence cooperation signed between the two countries, six years back. Last year’s edition of Bruzbha was held in Russia.