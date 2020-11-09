PSP asks political stakeholders to initiate grand national dialogue

KARACHI: Criticising the federal and Sindh governments for what he said their failure to resolve the people’s issues, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday asked the political stakeholders to stop the blame game and join hands to begin a grand national dialogue to steer the country out of the existing chronic issues.

He said without building an autonomous, strong and effective local government system, the country, and particularly its revenue engine Karachi, could not be run properly.He was addressing a huge gathering of the PSP under the theme “Karachi banaya tha, Pakistan banayengy” at Bagh-e-Jinnah near the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, the same venue where the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had earlier held a massive rally on October 18 against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government on the anniversary of twin suicide bombings that struck the homecoming rally of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Kamal held the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) responsible for all the problems in Karachi and the rest of Sindh. “The PPP has been ruling the province, including Karachi, during the past 12 years. But the speech from party supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the PDM rally gave animpression that his party had never ruled in the province,” he remarked.

“The PPP is trying to show itself the champion of human rights and democracy but the fact is it has plundered over Rs8,000 billion of Sindh under the heads of National Financial Commission (NFC) and tax collections,” he said. “The whole province from Karachi to Kashmore is posing a dismal picture of neglect, betrayal and corruption.”

Kamal claimed that he had spent only Rs300 billion in his mayorship tenure and got Karachi included amongst the 12 fastest growing cities in the world by building hospitals, parks, educational institutions, bridges, flyovers and roads.

“But during the PPP’s 12-year rule, Karachi has become the worst city in the world because of lack of water and destroyed sewerage system and recently been declared a city with the worst public transportation system,” he said as he highlighted the civic problems of Karachi, particularly water, power and gas shortages, and lack of public transport.

“Rulers, you have not given a drop of water and a single bus during the past 12 years,” he said, addressing the PPP. “More than seven million children are out of schools in the province and there is a shortage of dog-bite vaccines even after the 12-year rule of the PPP in the province.”

The PPP in its public rallies was talking about the revolution but it should know that the revolution will come against it, the PSP chief said. “If the PPP leadership doesn’t transfer powers [to the grassroot level], the people of Karachi will hold them accountable because there is no hope for a change through elections,” Kamal maintained.

He also demanded a new and correct census for Karachi as it had affected everything in the city — from its national and provincial assembly seats to the provision of basic necessities.Kamal claimed that the PDM made an unsuccessful attempt to hold a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, even after spending the taxpayers’ money to bring the people from across the province. “But the PSP has organised a bigger rally than the PDM’s rally without the government’s support,” he claimed.

He also held the federal government responsible for “the worst-ever inflation, large scale unemployment, closure of businesses, and fast-dwindling economy of the country”.“Due to the current grim situation, the poor are dying, while their family is indebted for graves and coffins,” he said.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the opposition were at loggerheads to prolong the government and gain political benefits respectively, to the utter disappointment of the people, he said.

He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of creating a constitutional crisis in the country and asked him to act as a premier, not a monarch. “Under the constitution, you are bound to sit with the opposition and resolve the national issues,” he said.

Kamal asked the PM what kind of democracy was in the county in which the government was not willing to talk to the opposition parties. “First, Imran Khan allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad and now is making hue and cry on his stay in the United Kingdom.”

The PSP chief also said Khan still did not know how to run a country. “Even after the passage of two-and-a-half years, he is not convinced that he has become the ruler,” said Kamal. “Imran Khan is still running the government the way he ran his party’s election campaign.”

PSP President Anis Kaimkhani said that not a single leader of the PDM in its Karachi rally bothered to discuss the miseries of Karachi’s people. PSP’s other leaders Ashfaq Mangi, Hassan Sabir, Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Shabbir Ahmad Kaimkhani, Ataullah Kurd, Syed Hafeezuddin and Bilqees Mukhtar also spoke at the event.