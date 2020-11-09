tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper KP during morning and night hours. Smogfog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.