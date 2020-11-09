close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

PML-N leader criticises federal govt

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the government’s mission to push the opposition against the wall will have dire consequences. “Imran Niazi and your incompetence and corruption can’t hide,” she said in response to a statement of Usman Buzdar. She said, “Mr Buzdar, do you have any mandate? Buzdar Sahib, you are the chief minister, the product of witchcraft and WhatsApp.” She added that ballot thieves changed the election results in the dark of night and ‘riot movement’ was imposed on the nation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan