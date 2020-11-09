close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
November 9, 2020

Body recovered from canal

November 9, 2020

KHANEWAL: Body of a man was recovered from Loar Bari Doab canal here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, officials, locals informed police about body floating in water near 16 Walipull at Mian Channu. Rescue 1122 team recovered the body and handed over to local police. The deceased was identified as Abdul Razzaq of Okara.

