‘Efforts underway to control inflation in Punjab’

MULTAN: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources to control inflation to provide relief to masses.

Talking to reporters after assuming charge of his office here on Sunday, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said stockers and profiteers would be treated with iron hands and prices on subsidized rates would be provided to masses.

He urged the masses to inform administration about stockers and profiteers adding that strict legal action would be taken against them without any discrimination. He lauded the decision of provincial government of establishment of Saholat Bazaars for public facilitation.

He said that citizens were getting good quality commodities on subsidized rates through these Saholat Bazaars. Ansari added that government have an ample stock of sugar and wheat which was being delivered to masses through these Saholat Bazaars.