Mon Nov 09, 2020
Seven drug peddlers held

National

SARGODHA: Police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers, the teams of different stations conducted raided various areas and arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 3.140 kg hashish, 250 litres of liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

