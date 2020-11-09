15 brick kilns owners booked over violations

MULTAN: The district administration registered FIRs against owners of 15 brick kilns for violating government instructions regarding preventive measures against smog. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal along with police team raided various locations of the district here on Sunday and found 15 kilns operational despite government orders regarding closing of kilns having old technology from November 7.

Separate FIRs have been registered against violators including four at Multan, three from Shujabad and eight from Jalalpur Pirwala. The DC has directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners over violations. He said the government has ordered to close all kilns having old technology which cause into smog.