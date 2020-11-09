close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
2,100 wheat bags seized

BAHAWALPUR: Tehsil Minchinabad Administration Sunday seized 2,100 wheat bags from hoarders on a tip-off from the Tiger Force volunteers. The local administration and police raided a godown and confiscated the wheat bags and trucks and sealed the godown and directed the food department officials to initiate action against the hoarders. Reportedly, the hoarders were shifting the wheat to Lahore.

