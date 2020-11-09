Rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures

BUREWALA: Activists of the Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat on Sunday took out a rally against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The participants of the rally carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the French president. PTI leader Farooq Awan, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashiq Arain, Maulana Imran Siddiq and Nazir Randhawa led the rally. The participants of the rally asked the people to boycott the French products. They said that the UNO should take strict action against the publication of the blasphemous caricatures. They demanded the government end ties with France.