Crackdown on profiteers: 194 profiteers arrested last week in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on profiteers to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed prices,

As many as 194 persons were arrested and 188 cases registered in the province during the last one week. The price control magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 7.5 million on the violators.

This was stated during a meeting chaired by Punjab chief secretary. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, in the province. The chief secretary said the Punjab government is giving a subsidy of billions of rupees on flour to provide relief to the common man.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure sale of imported sugar in the districts at the notified rates. He said that imported sugar would be available at Rs 81 per kg in Sahulat bazaars and at Rs 84 per kg in the open market. He said that to ensure availability of an abundant quantity of sugar at affordable prices, the imported sweetener is being supplied to the districts as per their demand, adding that its benefit should reach the domestic consumers in any case.

Officials briefed the meeting that essential items, including the flour and sugar, are available at discounted rates in the 369 Sahulat bazaars set up by the government in cities throughout the province, and the footfall at these bazaars was recorded about 300,000 yesterday.

The officials said that the sale of imported sugar had started in Sahulat bazaars and retail shops in Punjab after the first consignment of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) sent to the districts and 8,000 MT out of it has been sold.