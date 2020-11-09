Providing relief to masses agenda of govt: Punjab minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin on Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaar established on Jhang Road and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities.

He said this while talking to media here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present. The provincial minister visited the Sahulat Bazaar and checked the availability and quality of imported sugar, flour, fruits and vegetables, pulses, meat and other groceries. He told that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was directly monitoring the prices of the items.

He said that the administrative machinery was mobilised to make the markets more accessible to the public. The provincial minister said that providing relief to the people was the agenda of the government and they would go to the extreme level to control the prices. He said that unjustified increase in the prices of essential commodities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that price control magistrates were active in general markets and bazaars.

The DC said that 24 Sahulat Bazaars in the district were fully functional where continuous monitoring was carried out to ensure supply of essential commodities to the consumers at discount rates. He said that imported sugar was being sold in the bazaars at Rs 80.5/kg. The DC said that 100 per cent implementation of price control mechanism as per government directives was being ensured and no one would be allowed to charge arbitrary prices.