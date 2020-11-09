Smart lockdown imposed in several Nowshera localities

NOWSHERA: The local administration imposed smart lockdown in several localities after more positive cases of coronavirus reported in the district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah said that a total of 21 patients had tested positive in Nowshera district since the second outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

They said that a smart lockdown was imposed in several localities, including Dagbesud, Lajbar Garhi, Pabbi, Shabara and Jalozai after cases of coronavirus infection were reported. They said that three more persons tested positive for the Covid-19, taking the number of infected patients to 21.

They said that three patients were under treatment at the hospitals of the district while the rest were quarantined at their homes to stem the spread of the fatal virus. The officials said that only one patient namely Fazal Taj, a resident of Choki Drab, had died during the second wave of the virus in the district.

The rising number of corona patients had set alarm bells ringing in the official circle. They appealed to people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the area and save precious lives.