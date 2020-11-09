CM slams opposition: 11 parties alliance worthless, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has slammed the opposition for speaking ill of the state institutions, adding they are insulting the mandate of people. In a statement issued here, the CM said those who are spewing poison against the institutions are the enemies of the country and the nation.

Those who are damaging national interests cannot be called leaders. People are fully aware of who is wrong and who is right. The opposition is pursuing an agenda to destabilise the country. Opposition parties should regain their senses, the CM said.

He said an unnatural and eldritch alliance of 11 parties has no value in front of a prescient leader like Imran Khan. He said those who are raising the slogan ‘give respect vote’ had themselves destroyed its sanctity in their tenures.

The opposition has only one agenda to save their wealth accumulated through looting and plundering. Opposition parties have completely ignored the national interests, he said and declared that the alliance of the disruptive elements is withering away due to its unbecoming approach.

Corrupt gangs will not escape from accountability and they will have to be answerable for their embezzlements, lootings and plundering. Pakistan will move forward only when these corrupt elements are held accountable without any discrimination. There is no room for the specific agenda of the corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given conscience to the common man to live respectfully and with honour. PML-N and PPP usurped the rights of the common man and chanted hollow slogans in their tenures. The opposition has always tried to point political scores to mislead the people, the CM said and added that the gang of the cabal has been assembled under the umbrella of the opposition alliance but the nation will never be fooled by such a gang of looters.

Decisions have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the interest of the country and the nation, he said.