Revival of Pothohari folk music to promote love and peace

Rawalpindi : As a custodian of the oldest civilization and the hallmark of the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, the traditional folk music of Pothohar region is vital for promoting the soft image of the country through the message of love and peace in the medium of universal language.

Over the years, the arts, crafts, and other cultural activities that used to be the pride of the region have not been given due attention. As a result, the younger generation hardly knows about the roots of their cultural heritage, particularly the traditional folk music. Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, writer of the book Saif-ul-Malook is one of the famous poets of the region. Other regional poets are the late Master Nisar, Anwer Firaq, Sayyein Faraz Weeran, and Waheed Qasim. Starting in the mid-20th century, a new form of popular folk music evolved from traditional folk music. This process and period are called the (second) folk revival and reached a zenith in the 1960s. Earlier, there was no copyright on the songs.

Like several others, the late Alam Lohar, the world famous South Asian singer was classified as a folk singer of Punjab. The people of the Pothohar region had colossal love with their traditions, culture, literature, and folk music. The folk music, a ’Lok Baithak’ was the main folk event of Pothohari people where they used to serve it for multiple purposes of association, camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit and above all, the hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities. ‘Sammi’ is also a traditional form of dance in the Pothohar region. Men usually perform the ‘Sammi’ dance during conventional Punjabi parties. Commonly, it has a slow flow and people dance in a circle.

This is very similar to the ‘Dhamal’ dance in terms of its leg movement. People implement a hopping sequence, along with using sticks in their hands. The playing of the ‘dhol’ is also common. It is also performed by women, who dress in bright colourful kurtas and lehengas. Women also wear a silver hair accessory while doing this dance sequence.

'Mirasis' are also a unique class of entertainers in the Pothohar region who never miss an opportunity to collect Lag (tips) from their patrons on festive occasions. They entertain the guests with their mirthful songs and anecdotes, trace the genealogical trees of their patrons, and narrate witty stories about their ancestors. Pothohar folk music and poetry reading were very popular in this region as such programs have been pulling a big crowd.

The festivals were organized with an aim to promote the rich musical heritage of the Pothohar. Back in the 70s, Lok festivals used to be organized in different cities to exhibit handicraft products along with live display by folk artists to make the exquisite depiction of the country’s rich cultural heritage. The festivals were used to entertain the audience while reflecting the rich rural face of Pakistan highlighting the crafts and folk culture. The traditional folk music is slowly faded away due to several reasons: one being the non-patronage of the artists while others switching over to modern music.