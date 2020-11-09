IWCCI welcomes new Chinese ambassador

Islamabad : Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Sunday welcomed the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong and hoped that he will boost mutual cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Pakistan and China have remained closely connected with through thick and thin and we have always stood with each other sharing joys and the newly-appointed Ambassador who is a trade and commerce expert who will take these ties to new heights, she said.

Samina Fazil hoped that Ambassador Nong Rong will not only boost bilateral trade and strategic relations but will also play a central role in improving work on developmental projects backed by China as he has all the required expertise and motivation and he has a great track record of achievements. She assured that IWCCI will join hands with Ambassador Nong Rong to enhance the cooperation between the two countries.