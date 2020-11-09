Trail V becomes temporary home for migratory birds

By Our correspondent

Islamabad : The scenic Trail V in the heart of Islamabad has become a ‘temporary home’ to some eight migratory birds species that have come from Siberia and Central Asian states in the winter season.

According to the data compiled by the bird watchers, there are some 350 resident species of birds in the area in and around Trail V and now the arrival of migratory birds has added more beauty to this part of the Margallah Hills National Park.

The record maintained by Mohibullah Naveed, a conservationist, showed kaleej pheasant is a flagship bird species in Trail V and if number of flagship species goes down then it means that there is some kind of disturbance in the ecological system.

But frequent sightings prove that the population of kaleej pheasants has improved and there is no disturbance in ecological settings in this area, it said.

He not only conducted research about resident and migratory bird species but also did work to help remove waste material like plastic bottles from Trail V.

There are also 39 mammals and 32 reptile species in the area of Trail V and after the introduction of lockdown by the government due to Covid-19 pandemic these were often seen by the visitors moving around in the area.

The Islamabad Wildlife Manag­ement Board (IW­MB) that oversees the affairs related to this trail informed that they have taken various measures to prevent the spread of waste material like plastic bottles and bags in Trail V.